Huawei is open sourcing AI models from its Pangu series

Huawei is open sourcing models from its Pangu series. The release includes the Pangu 7B language model with 7 billion parameters, the larger Pangu Pro MoE model with 72 billion parameters, and a model execution technology optimized for Huawei's Ascend chips. The weights for Pangu Pro MoE 72B, along with the base inference code and tools for large-scale MoE models, are already available on GitCode. Huawei says the Pangu 7B model will be released soon. The announcement comes after Baidu open sourced its Ernie model 4.5.

