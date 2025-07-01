Huawei is open sourcing AI models from its Pangu series

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Huawei is open sourcing models from its Pangu series. The release includes the Pangu 7B language model with 7 billion parameters, the larger Pangu Pro MoE model with 72 billion parameters, and a model execution technology optimized for Huawei's Ascend chips. The weights for Pangu Pro MoE 72B, along with the base inference code and tools for large-scale MoE models, are already available on GitCode. Huawei says the Pangu 7B model will be released soon. The announcement comes after Baidu open sourced its Ernie model 4.5.