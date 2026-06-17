Hyperscalers may soon be unable to fund their AI buildout from cash flow alone

The big five hyperscalers, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, and Oracle, are pouring money into data centers, servers, and AI infrastructure far faster than their businesses generate cash. According to an analysis by Epoch AI, infrastructure spending is growing at about 70 percent a year, while operating cash flow is only rising at roughly 23 percent. If those trends hold, spending will overtake cash flow around Q3 2026. The data comes from SEC filings.

Most of these companies aren't waiting for that crossover. Alphabet recently raised $85 billion in equity, and Amazon and Nvidia have sold bonds to raise cash. All five remain profitable and hold large cash reserves, except Oracle. But free cash flow, the money left after subtracting capital spending from operating revenue, could hit zero or turn negative if the trend continues. Epoch AI cautions that these are simple extrapolations, though, and the key question, whether AI investments will eventually drive enough revenue to close the gap, isn't factored in.

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