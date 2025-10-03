AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

IBM's Granite 4.0 family of hybrid models uses much less memory during inference

Sora prompted by THE DECODER
IBM's Granite 4.0 family of hybrid models uses much less memory during inference
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

IBM has released the fourth generation of its Granite language models. Granite 4.0 uses a hybrid Mamba/Transformer architecture aimed at lowering memory requirements during inference without cutting performance.

Ad

Granite 4.0 is designed for agentic workflows or as standalone models for enterprise tasks like customer service and RAG systems, with a focus on low latency and operating costs. Thinking variants are planned for fall.

MTRAG benchmarks retrieval-augmented dialog accuracy across tasks like multi-turn, unanswerable, and cross-domain queries. Granite-4.0-H-Small (73) and Granite-4.0-Micro (72) top the results.
MTRAG benchmarks retrieval-augmented dialog accuracy across tasks like multi-turn, unanswerable, and cross-domain queries. Granite-4.0-H-Small (73) and Granite-4.0-Micro (72) top the results. | Image: IBM

The models are open source under the Apache 2.0 license, cryptographically signed, and are the first open language models to earn ISO/IEC 42001:2023 accreditation. IBM says the training data is curated, ethically sourced, and cleared for business.

All Granite 4.0 models were trained on the same 22 trillion token dataset, which includes DataComp-LM (DCLM), GneissWeb, TxT360 subsets, Wikipedia, and other business-focused sources. For content generated by Granite on IBM watsonx.ai, IBM offers unlimited indemnification against third-party IP claims.

Ad
Ad

Granite 4.0 includes four model variants:

  • Granite-4.0-H-Small: hybrid mixture-of-experts (MoE) model (32B parameters, 9B active)

  • Granite-4.0-H-Tiny: hybrid MoE (7B parameters, 1B active)

  • Granite-4.0-H-Micro: dense hybrid model with 3B parameters

  • Granite-4.0-Micro: standard transformer model with 3B parameters

The H-Small model is a generalist for production tasks. Tiny and Micro are built for low-latency and edge scenarios, and can be used as fast modules in larger agent workflows, for example for function calling.

BFCLv3 benchmarks external function calling accuracy. Granite 4.0-H-Small stands out for its accuracy-to-cost ratio compared to other models. | Image: IBM
IFEval measures instruction-following reliability. IBM reports Granite 4.0-H-Small leads among open-weight models, just behind Llama 4 Maverick. | Image: IBM

Architecture

Granite 4.0 uses a mix of Mamba 2 and Transformer layers in a 9:1 ratio. Transformers hit memory limits quickly with long contexts, but Mamba-2 scales linearly with sequence length and uses constant memory. Mamba processes input sequentially and keeps order, so no explicit position encoding is needed.

Transformers still have an advantage for in-context learning, like few-shot prompting. The hybrid design combines both approaches. H-Tiny and H-Small also use mixture-of-experts blocks with "shared experts" that are always active for better parameter efficiency.

For real workloads, IBM reports up to 70 percent less RAM usage compared to pure transformer models, especially with long inputs or multiple parallel sessions.

Recommendation
AI in practice

Google upgrades Gemini with Deep Think and flags early warning risks

IBM says Granite-4.0-H-Tiny uses much less VRAM for long contexts and parallel sessions than comparable transformer-only models. | Image: IBM

Granite 4.0 runs on AMD Instinct MI-300X, and optimizations for Hexagon NPUs (via Qualcomm and Nexa AI) make it suitable for smartphones and PCs.

Availability

Granite 4.0 Instruct is available through IBM watsonx.ai and on Dell Pro AI Studio, Dell Enterprise Hub, Docker Hub, Hugging Face, Kaggle, LM Studio, NVIDIA NIM, Ollama, OPAQUE, and Replicate. Base models are on Hugging Face. Support for Amazon SageMaker JumpStart and Microsoft Azure AI Foundry is coming soon.

IBM points users to the Granite Playground and technical documentation in the Granite Docs. Granite 4.0 models work with tools like Unsloth for fine-tuning and Continue for coding assistants.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary

  • IBM has released Granite 4.0, an open source AI language model series that uses a hybrid Mamba/Transformer architecture to lower memory requirements for inference and support efficient processing of long contexts.

  • The four models are aimed at enterprise uses such as customer service and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) systems, with IBM claiming up to 70 percent lower RAM usage compared to standard Transformer models.

  • Granite 4.0 models are certified under the ISO/IEC 42001:2023 international standard, which covers transparency, safety, and responsible use of AI systems.

Sources

IBM

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

IBM releases updated Granite 3.1 open-source language models

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

IBM's Granite 4.0 family of hybrid models uses much less memory during inference

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice
Update

OpenAI unveils Sora 2 video model with realistic physics, high-quality audio, and a new social app

AI in practice

Deepmind says video models for visual tasks could become what LLMs are for text tasks

AI in practice

Sam Altman says scaling up compute is the "literal key" to OpenAI's revenue growth

Google News