Ideogram now lets developers create characters with a consistent look directly through its API

Ideogram has added its character feature to its API, letting developers create characters with a consistent look without extra training. Characters can be placed in specific parts of an image or applied to existing images using the remix tool, which adapts their style. Users can customize details like hair, clothing, and accessories, and save these settings for future use. Ideogram points to use cases like ad videos, online shops, YouTube thumbnails, comics, and games. More information on how to get started is available at developer.ideogram.ai.

Ad