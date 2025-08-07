AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Ideogram now lets developers create characters with a consistent look directly through its API

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Ideogram has added its character feature to its API, letting developers create characters with a consistent look without extra training. Characters can be placed in specific parts of an image or applied to existing images using the remix tool, which adapts their style. Users can customize details like hair, clothing, and accessories, and save these settings for future use. Ideogram points to use cases like ad videos, online shops, YouTube thumbnails, comics, and games. More information on how to get started is available at developer.ideogram.ai.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Ideogram via X
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Ideogram 3.0's AI image generator gets a realism boost and new editing tools

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Ideogram presents version 3.0 of its AI image generation system

AI in practice

Ideogram launches new website and AI image editor

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Ideogram now lets developers create characters with a consistent look directly through its API

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI launches GPT-5 as a unified system with adaptive reasoning for complex tasks

AI research

Google Deepmind's Genie 3 creates interactive 3D worlds that stay consistent for "multiple minutes"

AI in practice

Google upgrades Gemini with Deep Think and flags early warning risks

Google News