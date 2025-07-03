AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Ilya Sutskever says, "We have the compute, we have the team, and we know what to do"

Ilya Sutskever, co-founder of OpenAI, is now CEO of his new startup Safe Superintelligence Inc. (SSI). Daniel Gross, who was previously CEO, left the company on June 29 to join Meta. Mark Zuckerberg's company is currently hiring top AI researchers and has recruited several people from OpenAI. Daniel Levy is the new president of SSI. In a message to staff and investors, Sutskever said SSI will stay independent, despite interest from other companies, likely Meta. SSI recently raised $2 billion in funding.

We have the compute, we have the team, and we know what to do. Together we will keep building safe superintelligence.

Ilya Sutskever

Sutskever via X
