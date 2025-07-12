Indeed and Glassdoor are cutting 1,300 jobs citing increased use of AI-driven recruitment

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Indeed and Glassdoor are cutting about 1,300 jobs, or roughly 6 percent of the workforce at their parent company, Recruit Holdings. CEO Hisayuki Idekoba says the move is meant to make hiring more efficient by using more AI to automate recruitment and reduce manual work. The cuts mainly affect research, development, HR, and sustainability teams in the US, but other regions are involved as well. According to Idekoba, AI already writes about a third of new program code at the company, and that number is expected to climb to 50 percent soon.

AI is changing the world, and we must adapt by ensuring our product delivers truly great experiences for job seekers and employers. Hisayuki Idekoba

Not everyone in the industry is convinced. While AI can help with programming, critics argue that the technology still isn't good enough to fully replace human developers. Some see these AI explanations as a way to justify layoffs that are really driven by economic reasons.

