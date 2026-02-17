Indian Adani group plans $100 billion bet on AI data centers powered by renewable energy

Indian conglomerate Adani plans to invest roughly $100 billion in AI-capable data centers powered by renewable energy by 2035. The Adani Group is a major conglomerate with business operations spanning ports to energy. According to Reuters, the company expects the investment to trigger an additional $150 billion in related industries like server manufacturing and cloud platforms - creating a $250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India.

Adani aims to expand its data center capacity from 2 to 5 gigawatts. On top of that, the company is putting $55 billion into renewable energy. Adani already works with Google and is building a second AI data center with Walmart subsidiary Flipkart. Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, and Reliance are also investing in India's AI infrastructure. The announcement came during the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

