Interpol says AI has become the "core operational driver of cybercrime" across Africa

AI is involved in 55 percent of reported cybercrimes in Africa, according to a new Interpol report. The year 2025 marks the point where AI shifted from a useful tool to what the agency calls the "core operational driver of cybercrime in Africa" on the continent. Financial losses more than doubled since 2024, jumping from $192 million to $484 million. That spike reflects a deep change in how criminals operate, the report says.

Criminals now use AI at every stage of a cyberattack. That includes phishing, extortion, and creating synthetic identities that can bypass biometric systems. About 600,000 cases of digital extortion involving deepfakes were recorded. The analysis draws on data from 36 African countries.

"AI is automating every stage of a cyberattack from reconnaissance and phishing to extortion and evasion," said Neal Jetton, head of Interpol's cybercrime unit. The report also covers enforcement wins. Four Interpol-coordinated operations in 2025 and 2026 led to more than 1,500 arrests and the seizure of over $100 million.

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