iPhone designer Jony Ive and OpenAI might try to build the hardware for a real-life "Her"

Apple's former design chief Jony Ive is teaming up with OpenAI to create a new AI device for consumers. The project is shrouded in secrecy, but some new details have emerged.

Ive confirmed to the New York Times that he bought an office building in San Francisco for the new company. He connected with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman through Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky. Ive's company LoveFrom is handling the design work.

Over several dinners, Altman and Ive discussed how generative AI could enable a new kind of computing device. It could perform tasks like summarizing news, recognizing objects, and booking travel more effectively than traditional software.

In February, Ive bought a 32,000-square-foot building called the Little Fox Theater for $60 million to house the new company. He's hired about 10 people so far, including former Apple designers Tang Tan and Evans Hankey.

The project remains highly secretive. Ive's business partner Marc Newson said it's unclear what the final product will be or when it will launch.

An AI device with natural voice interaction that can take action

The Information and Financial Times first reported on the Ive-Altman collaboration in late September 2023. They aim to build an AI device for consumers that uses natural voice interaction instead of a screen-based interface and doesn't resemble a phone.

What is known is that OpenAI aims to move beyond chat systems to agentic AI systems that can take action. In the past, Altman has cited the AI assistant Samantha from the movie Her as an inspiration for such a system. Altman even tried to license the voice of Scarlett Johansson, who plays Samantha in the movie.

LoveFrom and OpenAI might be working on the hardware for Altman's version of Samantha, ultimately the "body" for OpenAI's "Advanced Voice Mode" for ChatGPT, which allows for near real-time conversations with AI models. It is currently being rolled out to select users.

Funding in the millions expected from tech investors

The startup is initially funded by Ive and Laurene Powell Jobs' Emerson Collective. The New York Times reports they could raise up to $1 billion from tech investors by year's end. SoftBank has previously been mentioned as a potential major investor.

Startups like Humane with its Humane Pin and Rabbit have attempted similar devices, but have struggled with immature AI technology that hasn't delivered on many promised features, such as voice control of apps designed for human use.

For OpenAI, a move into consumer electronics could strengthen its position in the competitive AI market, where AI models could become a commodity eventually. The company is also considering a move into AI chip development.

