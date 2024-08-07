AI in practice
Is OpenAI's brain drain a sign of AI winter or just bad management?

Is OpenAI's brain drain a sign of AI winter or just bad management?
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
OpenAI faces mounting pressure following GPT-4's release, with no major successes and numerous negative headlines since. Several prominent figures have departed the company in early 2024, raising questions about overhyped expectations for generative AI.

Greg Brockman, president, chairman, co-founder and experienced developer, announced a break until year-end, with plans to return afterward. The timing of his departure, along with co-founder John Schulman's exit, appears suspicious given OpenAI's challenges: high expectations for their next AI model, significant financial losses, multiple lawsuits, and scrutiny of their Microsoft partnership.

John Schulman moved to competitor Anthropic to focus on AI safety, mirroring Jan Leike's move. Leike, former co-head of the Superalignment team, left due to disagreements over priorities and a desire to focus on security and societal impact. He moved to Anthropic as well. Schulman, however, stated his decision was "personal" and not due to "lack of support for alignment research at OpenAI."

Ilya Sutskever, OpenAI co-founder and leading AI researcher, departed after nearly a decade. He was involved in the attempted ousting of CEO Sam Altman in November. Sutskever has since co-founded Safe Superintelligence Inc. with two partners to solve the problem of safe superintelligent AI.

Safety researcher Daniel Kokotajlo left, citing lost confidence in the company's responsible behavior during AGI development. He says he forfeited significant compensation to avoid OpenAI's non-disclosure agreements.

Other notable departures include Logan Kilpatrick (now at Google), Peter Deng (former VP of consumer products), and Andrej Karpathy (who started his own AI training startup). Karpathy stated his decision wasn't due to issues at OpenAI, praising the company's team and roadmap.

Talent leaves OpenAI, not AI

Still, these exits raise questions: Why leave a company potentially on the verge of developing AGI, arguably the most influential technology in human history? Is OpenAI bluffing, with no major advances in AI models on the horizon?

Recent LLM developments suggest a plateau around GPT-4's capabilities. While efficiency improvements and multimodality offer scaling potential, a breakthrough in logical reasoning remains distant.

Image: Maxime Labonne

But there is also good news for A(G)I enthusiasts. Former OpenAI employees have largely stayed in the AI industry, taking positions at Google and Anthropic or founding startups. This suggests that they haven't lost faith in AI or AGI in general, but in OpenAI in particular.

AI in practice

Sam Altman and Greg Brockman return to OpenAI after a one-day Microsoft detour

Things were different during the great metaverse and virtual reality hype and the slow disintegration of the hyped VR startup Oculus, which was absorbed by Facebook. The Oculus founders gradually left Facebook due to differences of opinion. But they also left the technology behind. OpenAI's situation appears more indicative of a leadership crisis than a broader loss of faith in AI's potential.

Summary
  • Since the beginning of 2024, OpenAI has lost numerous renowned AI experts, including co-founders Greg Brockman and John Schulman, as well as leading safety researchers and product managers. The departures raise questions about the company's future.
  • Reasons range from personal sabbaticals to disagreements with management and doubts about OpenAI's stewardship of AGI. Some experts have joined competitors such as Google and Anthropic, or started their own startups.
  • The departures may indicate that former employees no longer believe in OpenAI - but they have not given up on AI and AGI. OpenAI is under pressure because no major breakthroughs have been made since GPT-4, and improvements in LLMs are currently mainly about efficiency.
AI in practice

OpenAI cuts GPT-4o prices and quadruples output tokens

AI in practice

OpenAI launches Structured Outputs and announces DevDay events

AI and society
Update

Musk's new lawsuit against OpenAI argues Microsoft contract is invalid if AGI is reached

AI in practice

AI in practice
Update

OpenAI has a "highly accurate" ChatGPT text detector, but won't release it for now

AI and society

Google pulls 'Dear Sydney' Gemini AI ad after criticism AI could make us lazy and uncreative

