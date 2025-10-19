AI and society
Italy’s publishers file a complaint against Google’s AI Overviews over news visibility

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Italy's main publishers' group, FIEG (Federazione Italiana Editori Giornali), has filed a complaint with Italy's communications regulator, Agcom, targeting Google's AI Overviews. FIEG argues that these AI summaries appear directly in Google Search results, pushing journalistic content further down the page. The group says this setup violates key rules in the EU Digital Services Act (DSA), limiting the visibility of editorial content and causing revenue losses for publishers.

The European Publishers Association (ENPA) is backing similar complaints elsewhere in Europe. Publishers are pushing for EU-wide action against Google.

