Japan warns OpenAI over Sora 2 after AI-generated anime videos spark copyright concerns

Japan's government has warned OpenAI not to violate copyright laws with its new video model, Sora 2, after a flood of AI-generated clips mimicking famous anime spread online.

Officials said some of the videos look almost identical to iconic series like Dragon Ball, Bleach, and Spirited Away. Lawmakers are now threatening legal action if OpenAI fails to respond.

Junichi Konai, Minister of State for Special Missions in charge of intellectual property and AI strategy, said on October 10 that anime and manga are "an irreplaceable treasure" of Japan. He explained that the government contacted OpenAI through its Intellectual Property Strategy Office, urging the company to respect copyright laws. The warning comes amid growing public backlash over Sora 2, which was released on September 30.

Sora 2 must comply with Japanese law

Earlier, Akihisa Shiozaki, a politician and lawyer from Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, had already cautioned that OpenAI's actions could lead to "serious legal and political problems." He suggested that if violations continue, the government could invoke the AI Promotion Act, Article 16 - a new law set to take effect in 2025 that allows state investigations of AI systems.

Digital Minister Masanobu Taira also urged OpenAI to ensure Sora 2 complies with Japanese regulations and warned of potential consequences if the company takes no action.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman responded on October 4 through a blog post, saying the company plans to address the wave of copyright complaints and implement improvements, though he offered no specific details. For now, OpenAI continues to use an opt-out policy.

Japan's government sees the case as a test for how to protect creative works in the era of generative AI - especially for the country's anime and manga industries, which it considers core elements of Japan's cultural identity.

