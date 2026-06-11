Jeff Bezos' AI startup Prometheus closes $12 billion round at a $41 billion valuation

Jeff Bezos' AI startup Prometheus has closed a $12 billion funding round. The company is now valued at $41 billion, according to CNBC. Prometheus launched in November 2025 with $6.2 billion in seed funding. Bezos, who stepped down as Amazon CEO in 2021, leads the company alongside Vik Bajaj, a Stanford professor and co-founder of Alphabet's research lab Verily. The startup has also poached employees from OpenAI, Google Deepmind, and Nvidia.

A big chunk of the money is going toward compute, since the work is "very compute intensive" - especially data generation, Bezos says. The startup hasn't shown any products yet. Sharing details would be "premature," Bezos says, but he adds that it's "easy to imagine Amazon or any hyperscaler" using the tools Prometheus builds.

Prometheus is building AI models for physical tasks: engineering, manufacturing, and drug design. The goal is to help engineers design and build products faster. The original announcement pointed to engineering work in the tech, automotive, and aerospace industries.

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