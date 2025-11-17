AI research
Maximilian Schreiner

Jeff Bezos launches Project Prometheus, a $6.2 billion AI bet on faster engineering

Sora prompted by THE DECODER
Jeff Bezos launches Project Prometheus, a $6.2 billion AI bet on faster engineering
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Jeff Bezos is taking on his first operational role since leaving Amazon in 2021. According to the New York Times, he is stepping in as co-CEO of Project Prometheus, a new AI startup backed by 6.2 billion dollars, part of which comes directly from Bezos. That amount puts the company among the best-funded early-stage startups anywhere.

Ad

He is sharing the top job with Vik Bajaj, a physicist and chemist who previously worked at Google X alongside Sergey Brin. Bajaj contributed to projects like the self-driving car that later became Waymo. He also co-founded the life sciences lab Verily and most recently led Foresite Labs before joining Project Prometheus.

How Bezos's new venture aims to reshape engineering work

According to the report, Project Prometheus is developing AI tools for engineering and manufacturing in fields like computing, automotive, and aerospace. The Times says the company has not yet decided where it will be based. Until now, the startup has operated mostly out of public view, so it is unclear when it was founded. The team already includes about 100 specialists, including researchers from OpenAI, Deepmind, and Meta.

The startup is targeting a rapidly growing and increasingly competitive segment: AI systems designed to speed up physical processes. That includes tools for robotics, scientific research, and materials development. Other companies moving into this space include Periodic Labs, which is building a lab where robots can run scientific experiments at scale. By analyzing those experiments, AI models are supposed to learn how to carry out much of the work autonomously.

Ad
Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Jeff Bezos is returning to an operational role as co-CEO of the AI start-up Project Prometheus, which is financed with 6.2 billion US dollars.
  • Together with Vik Bajaj, he wants to develop AI that accelerates engineering work in the technology, automotive and aerospace industries.
  • Around 100 specialists from OpenAI, Deepmind and Meta are already working at the company.
Sources
NYT
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

Google Deepmind presents the next generation of weather AI

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

Yann LeCun unveils LeJEPA, likely his final Meta project before launching a startup

AI research

DeepEyesV2 outperforms bigger rivals by favoring tools over sheer knowledge

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Jeff Bezos launches Project Prometheus, a $6.2 billion AI bet on faster engineering

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Researchers push "Context Engineering 2.0" as the road to lifelong AI memory

AI and society

German court deepens the split on AI and copyright with its latest ruling

AI and society
Comment

OpenAI and Microsoft call AGI pointless, then make it the linchpin of billion-dollar deals

Google News