Larry Summers resigns from OpenAI's board after release of emails with Jeffrey Epstein

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary and Harvard professor Larry Summers has stepped down from OpenAI's board following the publication of his email exchanges with Jeffrey Epstein. Summers had already announced on Monday that he would withdraw from all public roles, though it was initially unclear whether that included his position at OpenAI.

Summers said he was grateful for his time on the board and planned to continue following the company's work. OpenAI told CNBC that it respected his decision and valued his contributions. As a board member, Summers was among the few people directly involved in key decisions related to artificial general intelligence (AGI) at the company.

His resignation comes after the U.S. Congress released more than 20,000 documents revealing his communications and contacts with Epstein.

