Lawyers submitted AI-generated fake legal content in at least 129 documented court cases

In 129 documented cases across 12 countries, lawyers have submitted fake legal content generated by AI tools like ChatGPT into court proceedings, according to a database by international law expert Damien Charlotin. Only cases with official disciplinary action or court rulings are included - this is definitely just the tip of the iceberg. The database is updated regularly and aims to highlight the dangers of using AI tools without proper checks in legal contexts. Charlotin, who teaches AI and law at HEC Paris, added over 30 new cases in May 2025 alone.

Ad