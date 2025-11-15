AI and society
Matthias Bastian

LeCun accuses Anthropic of exploiting AI cyberattack fears for regulatory capture

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Yann LeCun accuses Anthropic of regulatory capture. The dispute centers on an AI-driven cyberattack that Anthropic says happened with almost no human oversight and posed a serious cybersecurity threat. After the company published its findings, US Senator Chris Murphy called for tougher AI regulation.

Ad
Chris Murphy and Yann LeCun reacted publicly after Anthropic warned about a large-scale AI-driven cyberattack. | Image: X

LeCun, who reportedly is preparing to leave Meta, pushed back on the political reaction and accused companies like Anthropic of using questionable studies to stoke fear and push for stricter rules that would disadvantage open models. In his view, the goal is to shut out open-source competitors.

Trump's AI advisor, David Sacks, has also accused Anthropic of using what he called a "sophisticated regulatory capture strategy based on fear-mongering."

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
via X
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

Anthropic steers Claude to acknowledge conservative positions to avoid the “woke AI” label

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

Anthropic uncovers first large-scale AI-orchestrated cyberattack

AI in practice

Tech giants push for priority chip access through new export restrictions

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

LeCun accuses Anthropic of exploiting AI cyberattack fears for regulatory capture

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Researchers push "Context Engineering 2.0" as the road to lifelong AI memory

AI and society

German court deepens the split on AI and copyright with its latest ruling

AI and society
Comment

OpenAI and Microsoft call AGI pointless, then make it the linchpin of billion-dollar deals

Google News