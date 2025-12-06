AI research
Matthias Bastian

LeCun calls Silicon Valley "hypnotized" by GenAI and pivots to "non-generative" world models

Yann LeCun, Meta's outgoing AI scientist, is launching a new startup built around "world models" - systems designed to understand physical reality rather than just generate text. LeCun argues that Silicon Valley is currently "hypnotized" by generative AI, and he intends to build his project with a heavy reliance on European talent. According to Sifted, the company will operate globally and maintain a hub in Paris.

LeCun contends that today's language models lack any real grasp of how the world works, and that simply scaling them up won't lead to human-level intelligence. His project, called AMI (Advanced Machine Intelligence), relies on a new architecture that moves away from generative methods entirely.

"Some people claim we can scale up current technology and get to general intelligence [...] I think that's bullshit, if you'll pardon my French."

Meta is signing on as a partner because Mark Zuckerberg supports the initiative, though LeCun notes that potential applications extend well beyond Meta's specific interests. He plans to leave the tech giant at the end of the year to lead the independent organization.

