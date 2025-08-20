AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

LeCun now reports to Alexandr Wang as Meta reshuffles its top AI leadership

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Yann LeCun, Meta's AI icon and longtime head of the FAIR research group, will now report to 28-year-old Alexandr Wang. Wang, who founded Scale AI, was recently tapped to lead the new Meta Superintelligence Lab (MSL), which is focused on building superintelligent AI.

Ad

With this shake-up, Meta is shutting down its former AGI department. LeCun's FAIR will continue as the company's main research hub, developing new ideas that can later be used to train larger models.

Alongside FAIR, Meta is setting up three additional teams: a small group focused on large models (TBD Lab), a unit for product-focused research, and a central team for technical infrastructure. According to Wang's internal memo, the goal is to tightly link all these groups to accelerate Meta's research and development.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Business Insider
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

Meta AI chief scientist LeCun's latest comment reveals deep industry split over the future of AI

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Meta's LeCun says students interested in next-gen AI shouldn't bother with LLMs

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

LeCun now reports to Alexandr Wang as Meta reshuffles its top AI leadership

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

Meta's human-like chatbot personas can mislead users and result in real-world harm

AI in practice

OpenAI launches GPT-5 as a unified system with adaptive reasoning for complex tasks

AI research

Google Deepmind's Genie 3 creates interactive 3D worlds that stay consistent for "multiple minutes"

Google News