LeCun now reports to Alexandr Wang as Meta reshuffles its top AI leadership

Yann LeCun, Meta's AI icon and longtime head of the FAIR research group, will now report to 28-year-old Alexandr Wang. Wang, who founded Scale AI, was recently tapped to lead the new Meta Superintelligence Lab (MSL), which is focused on building superintelligent AI.

With this shake-up, Meta is shutting down its former AGI department. LeCun's FAIR will continue as the company's main research hub, developing new ideas that can later be used to train larger models.

Alongside FAIR, Meta is setting up three additional teams: a small group focused on large models (TBD Lab), a unit for product-focused research, and a central team for technical infrastructure. According to Wang's internal memo, the goal is to tightly link all these groups to accelerate Meta's research and development.

