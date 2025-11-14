Linkedin rolls out AI-powered people search for Premium members

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Linkedin is introducing a generative AI search feature for Premium users in the US, aiming to make it easier to find the right people. Instead of relying on exact keywords, users can now enter natural language prompts like "someone who has built a small business" or "a digital marketing professional." Previously, the search required details like a company name or job title to get relevant results.

Ad

The new search tool uses Linkedin's own data to deliver more flexible and relevant matches. Linkedin says it plans to expand the feature to other countries soon. The company has also started using user data for AI training by default, but anyone who wants to opt out can do so in their account settings.

Ad