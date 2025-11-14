AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Linkedin rolls out AI-powered people search for Premium members

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Linkedin is introducing a generative AI search feature for Premium users in the US, aiming to make it easier to find the right people. Instead of relying on exact keywords, users can now enter natural language prompts like "someone who has built a small business" or "a digital marketing professional." Previously, the search required details like a company name or job title to get relevant results.

Ad

The new search tool uses Linkedin's own data to deliver more flexible and relevant matches. Linkedin says it plans to expand the feature to other countries soon. The company has also started using user data for AI training by default, but anyone who wants to opt out can do so in their account settings.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Linkedin Newsroom
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Google adds deep research and more file types to NotebookLM

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Firefox tests AI Window, giving users more control over in-browser AI

AI in practice

OpenAI tests group chats in ChatGPT

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Linkedin rolls out AI-powered people search for Premium members

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

German court deepens the split on AI and copyright with its latest ruling

AI and society
Comment

OpenAI and Microsoft call AGI pointless, then make it the linchpin of billion-dollar deals

AI in practice

Google leans on token metrics, not revenue, adding to bubble talk about AI growth

Google News