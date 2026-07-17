Linus Torvalds tells AI critics in the Linux kernel community to fork off

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In an email to the Linux kernel mailing list, Linus Torvalds came out strongly in favor of using AI tools in Linux development.

"Linux is not one of those anti-AI projects," Torvalds wrote, adding that he would "absolutely put my foot down as the top-level maintainer" on this point. Anyone who has a problem "can do the open-source thing and fork it. Or just walk away."

The statement comes amid a debate over Sashiko, an AI-powered code review system for the Linux kernel. Sashiko uses prompts tailored to the kernel and its own protocol to automatically review proposed code changes. The tool can import patches directly from mailing lists or local Git repositories and works with various LLM providers. It's a Linux Foundation project.

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Torvalds' comments were prompted by criticism from developer Roman Gushchin, who pointed out a "very anti-LLM position in general" that was undermining Sashiko's goal of making maintainers' work easier.

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Torvalds puts technical merit above ideology

Torvalds acknowledged the anti-LLM stance of some people involved but made clear it doesn't represent the Linux kernel's position. AI is "clearly a useful one," he said, even if that had been less obvious a year ago.

"Anybody who doubts that clearly hasn't actually used it," Torvalds wrote. He acknowledged that AI could also be "painful," such as creating extra work for maintainers or finding "embarrassing bugs." But the answer isn't to "put your head in the sand and sing 'La La La, I can't hear you' at the top of your voice."

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AI isn't perfect, Torvalds said, but neither is human intelligence. No one is forced to use it. He will, however, "very loudly ignore" people who try to talk others out of using it. The kernel project makes decisions based on technical merits. "Not fear of new tools." A guide for kernel maintainers on working with Sashiko is available on GitHub.