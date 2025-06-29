LLM search optimization seems to mirror strategies used in classic SEO, study finds

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

The ERGO Innovation Lab and ECODYNAMICS teamed up to analyze how insurance content shows up in AI-powered search. Their study looked at over 33,000 AI search results and 600 websites, focusing on which types of content large language models like ChatGPT tend to surface. The results show that LLMs favor content that is easy to read, well-structured, and trustworthy - all traits associated with classic SEO. Modular content, presented in a question-and-answer style, and well-linked internally is also more likely to show up in AI-generated answers, just as in classic SEO.

The study also looked at hallucination rates. ChatGPT had the highest rate, with just under ten percent of its responses containing inaccuracies, while you.com delivered much more reliable results. These findings apply specifically to insurance-related queries.

