AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

LLM search optimization seems to mirror strategies used in classic SEO, study finds

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

The ERGO Innovation Lab and ECODYNAMICS teamed up to analyze how insurance content shows up in AI-powered search. Their study looked at over 33,000 AI search results and 600 websites, focusing on which types of content large language models like ChatGPT tend to surface. The results show that LLMs favor content that is easy to read, well-structured, and trustworthy - all traits associated with classic SEO. Modular content, presented in a question-and-answer style, and well-linked internally is also more likely to show up in AI-generated answers, just as in classic SEO.

Ad
Image: Ergo Innovation Lab

The study also looked at hallucination rates. ChatGPT had the highest rate, with just under ten percent of its responses containing inaccuracies, while you.com delivered much more reliable results. These findings apply specifically to insurance-related queries.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Study (PDF)
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Google's AI answers are changing user behavior by sharply reducing clicks to websites

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

ZeroSearch: Alibaba trains search assistant in AI simulation

AI in practice

Netflix launches ChatGPT-powered search - for iOS users only, for now

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

LLM search optimization seems to mirror strategies used in classic SEO, study finds

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince sees trouble ahead for the open web

AI research

New Othello experiment supports the world model hypothesis for large language models

AI in practice

ChatGPT might be draining your brain, MIT warns - what ‘cognitive debt’ means for you

Google News