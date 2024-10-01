Luma AI now creates videos in a record 20 seconds

AI in practice
Luma AI has released an update for its AI video generator Dream Machine. Version 1.6 now generates videos ten times faster.

Luma AI has released the latest version of its Dream Machine AI video generator. With version 1.6, users can now generate full-quality videos in less than 20 seconds - a tenfold acceleration compared to the previous version 1.5. The company emphases that this increase in speed has been achieved without compromising on quality.

Video: Luma AI

Another major innovation in Dream Machine 1.6 was the introduction of camera moves at the beginning of September. Users can now simply add the word "camera" to their prompts to add different camera movements to their generated videos.

Video: Luma AI

Dream Machine is based on a scalable, efficient and multimodal transformer architecture that is trained directly on video. According to Luma AI, this enables the generation of physically accurate and consistent scenes. The model is said to have an understanding of how people, animals, and objects interact with the physical world.

Luma AI opens Dream Machine to developers

Luma AI also recently released an API for Dream Machine that allows developers and businesses to integrate AI video generation into their own applications. The API costs $0.32 per million pixels generated, or approximately $0.35 for a five-second video at 720p resolution.

The Dream Machine API offers features such as text-to-video generation, image-to-video conversion and camera motion control.

With the launch of the API and recent enhancements, Luma AI is positioning itself in an increasingly competitive AI video generation market that includes companies such as Runway, Adobe and OpenAI.

Summary
  • Luma AI has released an update to version 1.6 of its Dream Machine AI video generator. The new version now generates full-quality videos ten times faster than before - in less than 20 seconds.
  • Another new feature in Dream Machine 1.6 is the ability to add camera movement to generated videos. Users can simply add the word "camera" to their prompts.
  • Luma AI has also recently released an API for Dream Machine. This allows developers to integrate AI video generation into their own applications. The cost is $0.32 per million pixels generated.
