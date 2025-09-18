AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Luma AI unveils Ray3, a generative video model with HDR support

Luma AI
Luma AI unveils Ray3, a generative video model with HDR support
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Luma AI has introduced Ray3, a video generation model that it claims is the first capable of producing studio-quality HDR (High Dynamic Range) videos.

Ad

Ray3 supports 10-, 12-, and even 16-bit color depth and can export results as EXR files, making it easier to integrate with professional editing and color-grading workflows. The model can also convert standard SDR videos into HDR.

"Reasoning" capability and visual control

One of Ray3’s most notable features is what Luma AI calls its "reasoning" ability - the capacity to think in both images and language, follow complex instructions, and assess its own outputs. According to the company, Ray3 can critique early drafts and iterate until it meets a given quality bar.

Video: Luma AI

Ad
Ad

This reasoning ability also enables visual control: users can guide movement, objects, or camera framing by sketching directly on images instead of typing text prompts.

Video: Luma AI

Ray3 introduces a Draft Mode that generates rough video previews up to five times faster and at lower cost. These drafts can then be upgraded to full 4K HDR "Hi-Fi" quality in a second pass.

The company highlights Ray3’s higher fidelity and realism, including improvements in rendering crowd scenes, light interactions and reflections, motion blur, and character consistency. The model is already available for free through Luma AI’s Dream Machine app.

Luma AI frames Ray3 as a creative tool "built to tell stories" and has released several short films made with the technology. Unlike Google’s Veo 3, however, it cannot generate audio natively.

Recommendation
AI in practice

Anthropic CEO expects major AI breakthrough, plans to launch "virtual collaborators"

 

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Luma AI launched Ray3, which it claims is the first video generation model capable of producing studio-quality HDR videos with 10-, 12-, and 16-bit color depth, supporting EXR file exports for professional editing workflows and SDR-to-HDR conversion.
  • Ray3 features what Luma AI calls "reasoning" capabilities that allow it to process both images and language, follow complex instructions, critique its own outputs, and enable visual control through sketching directly on images rather than text prompts.
  • The model offers a Draft Mode that generates rough previews up to five times faster at lower cost, which can then be upgraded to full 4K HDR quality, and is already available for free through Luma AI's Dream Machine app.
Sources
LumaLabs
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Nvidia and Intel strike partnership on x86 chips, with $5 billion investment

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Meta in talks with major publishers over AI content licensing

AI in practice

Anthropic explains recent Claude quality drop: three technical failures to blame

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Luma AI unveils Ray3, a generative video model with HDR support

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

OpenAI outperforms humans and Google at the world's top collegiate programming contest

AI in practice

New data from OpenAI and Anthropic show how people actually use ChatGPT and Claude

AI and society

Leading AI chatbots are now twice as likely to spread false information as last year, study finds

Google News