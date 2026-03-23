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Luma AI's Uni-1 could be the first real challenger to Google's Nano Banana image dominance

Matthias Bastian
Matthias Bastian View the LinkedIn Profile of Matthias Bastian
Mar 23, 2026
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Uni-1 prompted by THE DECODER

Key Points

  • Luma AI has released Uni-1, an image model that combines image understanding and generation in a single autoregressive transformer architecture.
  • The model can reason in a structured way before and during image generation, breaking down instructions and planning scenes. In human preference tests (Elo rating), Uni-1 ranks first in the overall, style/editing, and reference-based generation categories, according to Luma Labs.
  • Uni-1 is available to test for free on Luma Labs and will soon be accessible via API. At 2K resolution, pricing comes in at around $0.09 per image—cheaper than Google's Nano Banana 2 ($0.101) and Nano Banana Pro ($0.134).

Update March 23, 2026:

Uni-1 (see below) is now available. In human preference tests (Elo rating), Uni-1 takes first place in the overall, style/editing, and reference-based generation categories, according to Luma Labs. For pure text-to-image generation, it ranks second behind Google's Nano Banana.

The model nails my benchmark prompt, on par with Nano Banana Pro, possibly even better. That's a noticeable step up from the new Midjourney v8, which struggled with the same prompt. One caveat: the generated image went through a Luma image generation agent, so the results might differ slightly from the upcoming API (see below). You can try Uni-1 for free at Luma Labs.

Prompt: A hyper-realistic DSLR photo. A monkey holding a pink banana is sitting on a tiger in the foreground. In the background, a HORSE is RIDING AN ASTRONAUT. The astronaut is underneath like a living "spacesuit horse saddle," and the HORSE is clearly on top, in control, as the rider. Make it 100% unambiguous: the HORSE is the rider and the ASTRONAUT is being ridden, NOT the other way around. High-resolution, sharp focus, realistic lighting. (Best image out of three attempts, but all three were good...)
Prompt: A hyper-realistic DSLR photo. A monkey holding a pink banana is sitting on a tiger in the foreground. In the background, a HORSE is RIDING AN ASTRONAUT. The astronaut is underneath like a living "spacesuit horse saddle," and the HORSE is clearly on top, in control, as the rider. Make it 100% unambiguous: the HORSE is the rider and the ASTRONAUT is being ridden, NOT the other way around. High-resolution, sharp focus, realistic lighting. (Best image out of three attempts, but all three were good…)

Overall, Uni-1 gets close to Google's flagship image model while coming in cheaper at comparable resolution: at 2K, the average cost through the upcoming API lands at about $0.09 per image, depending on how many reference images you feed it.

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Feature Uni-1 Nano Banana 2 Nano Banana Pro
Text to Image (2048px) $0.0909 $0.101 $0.134
Image edit / i2i (2048px) $0.0933 $0.101 $0.134
Multi-ref, 1 img (2048px) $0.0933 $0.101 $0.134
Multi-ref, 2 imgs (2048px) $0.0957 $0.101 $0.134
Multi-ref, 8 imgs (2048px) $0.1101 $0.101 $0.134

Nano Banana 2 does offer lower resolutions at cheaper prices, though: a 0.5K image costs about $0.045, and a 1K image runs about $0.067.

Original article from March 8, 2026:

Luma AI's new Uni-1 image model tops Nano Banana 2 and GPT Image 1.5 on logic-based benchmarks

Luma AI introduces Uni-1, its first model to combine image understanding and image generation in a single architecture.

Like Google's Nano Banana Pro and GPT Image 1.5, Uni-1 is built on an autoregressive transformer, an AI model that generates content token by token in sequence, instead of pulling images out of noise the way traditional diffusion models do. Text and images share the same processing pipeline.

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Luma says the model can reason through prompts before and during generation, breaking down complex instructions and planning out scenes. This approach typically leads to much more accurate prompt following, and Uni-1 is no exception. It can, for example, take several photos and merge them into an entirely new composition.

Multiple ordinary pet photos were combined into a single AI-generated scene showing a dog, cat, and Boston Terrier wearing academic regalia in front of a whiteboard with scientific diagrams and the Luma AI logo.
Multiple ordinary pet photos were combined into the scene above. Prompt: "Combine the black and white curly-haired dog with pink bandana, the Boston Terrier in plaid harness, and the black-and-white cat into a single scene where they are dressed in academic regalia, standing before a whiteboard filled with scientific diagrams and text, with the Luma AI logo placed in the top-left corner." | Image: Luma

Beyond basic generation, Luma says Uni-1 can refine subjects across multiple conversation turns while keeping context intact, convert images into over 76 art styles, accept sketches and visual instructions as input, and transfer identities, poses, and compositions into new images from reference photos. In one demo, the model generated an entire sequence from a single reference image, gradually aging a pianist from childhood to old age.

Screenshot of the Luma AI website showing six keyframes from an AI-generated image sequence: a boy at a piano ages through the stages of child, teenager, newlywed, young parent, middle age, and elderly. The corresponding text prompt and a description of the fifth keyframe are shown alongside.
From a single reference image, Uni-1 generates a sequence showing a pianist aging from childhood to old age - keeping the same camera angle and consistent scene throughout. | Image: Luma AI

According to Luma, Uni-1 scores highest on the RISEBench test for logic-based image processing, narrowly beating both Nano Banana 2 and GPT Image 1.5. The image generation capability also boosts the model's visual understanding. In object recognition, for instance, it nearly matches Google's Gemini 3 Pro. The model supports multiple languages.

Bar chart showing RISEBench benchmark results for Uni-1, Nano Banana 2, Nano Banana Pro, GPT Image 1.5, GPT Image, and Qwen-Image-2 across the categories Overall, Causal, Spatial, Temporal, and Logical. Uni-1 achieves the highest overall score of 0.51.
Uni-1 tops the overall RISEBench ranking, just ahead of Nano Banana 2 and GPT Image 1.5, the current image model powering ChatGPT. | Image: Luma AI

Uni-1 will soon be available through Luma Agents, a newly launched creative assistant, and the Luma API. No pricing has been announced yet.

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Source: Lumalabs