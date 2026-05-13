Luma opens Uni-1.1 image model API at prices and quality matching OpenAI and Google

Luma has released its standout image model Uni-1.1 via API. The REST interface lets developers generate and edit images through text. On Arena, Uni-1.1 ranks 7-8 in both categories, right behind OpenAI, Google, and Grok Imagine.

The API has two tiers: "uni-1" from $0.0404 per image and "uni-1-max" at $0.10 for higher quality. Both output at 2,048-pixel resolution. Developers can attach up to nine reference images at $0.003 each, putting pricing in line with Google and OpenAI. Full details in the docs. Luma is working on availability through platforms like AWS but hasn't set a date.

The web version of Uni-1.1 already impressed me, though it relies on agent-based processes behind the scenes. Luma says the API offers the same text and image understanding plus built-in thinking and reasoning. The agent is better suited for iterative workflows like "make 20 variations of this image," but developers can build those same workflows around the API too, according to Luma.

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