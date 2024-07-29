Managers bet on AI to boost productivity, but workers feel overwhelmed and ill-equipped

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

Content Summary

A recent Upwork Research Institute survey reveals a growing gap between management expectations and employee capabilities when it comes to AI adoption in the workplace. Many workers feel overwhelmed by the push to use AI tools that have yet to deliver the promised productivity gains.

Ad

The Upwork Research Institute conducted a survey in the USA, UK, Australia, and Canada between April 16 and May 5, 2023. A total of 2,500 workers participated, including 1,250 managers, 625 full-time employees, and 625 freelancers between the ages of 18 and 78. All respondents had at least a high school diploma and used a laptop or computer at least occasionally for work.

The study shows that 71% of full-time employees say they feel burned out, and 65% struggle with the increased productivity demands of their employers. At the same time, 81% of managers admit that they have increased the demands placed on employees in the past year.

While 96% of managers expect AI tools to boost overall company productivity, the reality on the ground is different. Despite 39% of companies requiring AI use and another 46% encouraging it, nearly half (47%) of AI users don't know how to achieve the productivity gains their employers expect.

Ad

Ad THE DECODER Newsletter The most important AI news straight to your inbox. ✓ Weekly ✓ Free ✓ Cancel at any time Please leave this field empty E-Mail *

Share Recommend our article Share

The disconnect is clear: 77% of employees feel AI tools have actually reduced their productivity and increased workload. Reasons cited include the effort to monitor AI output, learn new tools, and meet higher expectations. That said, 65% believe it is possible to be more productive using AI.

These results suggest two possible interpretations: Current generative AI technology isn't yet capable of delivering the promised productivity increases, or employees lack sufficient training and support to effectively integrate AI into their workflows. The truth is probably somewhere in between.

The results also show that simply introducing a chatbot and saying "go for it" isn't enough. Companies need to identify specific tasks where AI can add value, optimize its use for those cases, and gradually expand implementation. A thoughtful, step-by-step approach to AI adoption is crucial for realizing its potential benefits without overwhelming employees.

Ad