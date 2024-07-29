AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Managers bet on AI to boost productivity, but workers feel overwhelmed and ill-equipped

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Managers bet on AI to boost productivity, but workers feel overwhelmed and ill-equipped
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

A recent Upwork Research Institute survey reveals a growing gap between management expectations and employee capabilities when it comes to AI adoption in the workplace. Many workers feel overwhelmed by the push to use AI tools that have yet to deliver the promised productivity gains.

Ad

The Upwork Research Institute conducted a survey in the USA, UK, Australia, and Canada between April 16 and May 5, 2023. A total of 2,500 workers participated, including 1,250 managers, 625 full-time employees, and 625 freelancers between the ages of 18 and 78. All respondents had at least a high school diploma and used a laptop or computer at least occasionally for work.

The study shows that 71% of full-time employees say they feel burned out, and 65% struggle with the increased productivity demands of their employers. At the same time, 81% of managers admit that they have increased the demands placed on employees in the past year.

While 96% of managers expect AI tools to boost overall company productivity, the reality on the ground is different. Despite 39% of companies requiring AI use and another 46% encouraging it, nearly half (47%) of AI users don't know how to achieve the productivity gains their employers expect.

Ad
Ad
Bosses demand that employees increase their output with AI. | Image: Upwork

The disconnect is clear: 77% of employees feel AI tools have actually reduced their productivity and increased workload. Reasons cited include the effort to monitor AI output, learn new tools, and meet higher expectations. That said, 65% believe it is possible to be more productive using AI.

These results suggest two possible interpretations: Current generative AI technology isn't yet capable of delivering the promised productivity increases, or employees lack sufficient training and support to effectively integrate AI into their workflows. The truth is probably somewhere in between.

The results also show that simply introducing a chatbot and saying "go for it" isn't enough. Companies need to identify specific tasks where AI can add value, optimize its use for those cases, and gradually expand implementation. A thoughtful, step-by-step approach to AI adoption is crucial for realizing its potential benefits without overwhelming employees.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • A survey of 2,500 employees in the US, UK, Australia and Canada by the Upwork Research Institute shows that many employees feel overwhelmed by the AI tools that their managers are demanding.
  • 96 percent of managers expect AI tools to increase productivity. However, 47% of employees do not know how to meet these expectations. According to 77%, the tools have even reduced productivity and increased workload.
  • The results indicate that generative AI has not yet delivered on its promise of productivity. There are many reasons for this. Companies should identify specific use cases, optimize AI for them and introduce it step by step instead of simply providing chatbots.
Sources
Upwork
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

OpenAI CEO's basic income recipients spend more on food, rent, and helping others

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Blade & Sorcery: Crystal Hunt is coming to Quest in 2024 & will bring graphical enhancements Meta Quest: Learn foreign languages in virtual reality with this fantasy RPG Meta Quest: Attack on Titan VR still has a long way to go — Hands-on MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

What will a robot make of your résumé? The bias problem with using AI in job recruitment

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Managers bet on AI to boost productivity, but workers feel overwhelmed and ill-equipped

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Rule-Based Rewards: OpenAI provides insight into the GPT-4 safety stack

AI in practice

Meta takes on OpenAI's GPT-4o with Llama 3 405B, its largest open-source LLM to date

AI research

AI models might need to scale down to scale up again

Google News