Matthias Bastian

Manus 1.5 and Manus-1.5-Lite debut as the newest agentic AI releases from Manus

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
With version 1.5, Manus is introducing its most capable AI agent system so far. The updated architecture cuts task processing times from 15 minutes to just 4, and internal tests report a 15 percent jump in output quality. Manus claims the agent can now build, test, and refine full web applications—including backend, user management, and database—directly on the platform. It also handles research, image generation, and analysis.

"We didn’t create a 'website builder' feature. We enhanced the core Manus platform to master a new, complex domain," Manus co-founder Tao Zhang says.

Both Manus-1.5 and Manus-1.5-Lite are launching as new releases. The Lite version is open to everyone, while the full version is reserved for subscribers. Microsoft has also integrated Manus into its agent suite for Windows.

