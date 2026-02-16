Manus new "Agents" mode arrives on Telegram first despite Meta owning WhatsApp

Manus launches its AI agent on Telegram, letting users run complex tasks directly in chat. Telegram is the first supported platform, with more on the way. Users connect via QR code, and it's available to everyone regardless of subscription tier.

Manus Agents brings the full web version's capabilities to chat, according to Manus: multi-step tasks, research, data processing, and document creation. Users can send voice messages, images, and files, and choose between two models: Manus 1.6 Max for complex tasks and Manus 1.6 Lite for quick queries. Manus says the agent can't access other Telegram chats. More details are on the Manus website.

The Telegram-first launch is notable given that Meta acquired the startup in late 2025. The deal is still under review by Chinese authorities, which could explain the choice. It's also possible that Meta wants Manus to test the feature somewhere not tied to its brand in case things go sideways. Agent technology remains fragile, especially around cybersecurity—something the hyped AI agent software OpenClawd recently showed the hard way.

