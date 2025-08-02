"Massive growth" is pushing Google's AI infrastructure to its limits

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Google's AI infrastructure is under strain as demand for its latest models increases. Product manager Logan Kilpatrick responded to complaints about the limited availability of Gemini 2.5 Pro Deep Think, explaining, "the release is constrained because this is a big model and takes a boat load of compute to run, when our TPU's are already burning to keep up with massive growth on Veo, Gemini 2.5 pro, AI mode rollout to hundreds of millions, etc."

Kilpatrick addressed criticism after users pointed out that, despite strong benchmark scores, Gemini 2.5 Pro Deep Think is difficult to use to use due to access restrictions. Even Ultra subscribers can only make a handful of requests per day as the system struggles to keep up with demand.

