Mattel partners with OpenAI to develop AI-powered toys and experiences

Mattel is teaming up with OpenAI to bring artificial intelligence to its future toys and experiences.

The two companies say their new strategic partnership will lead to AI-powered applications based on Mattel's classic brands, with a focus on privacy and security alongside innovation.

Mattel hopes this partnership will enhance its ability to inspire and educate kids through play, now with AI in the mix. "AI has the power to expand on that mission and broaden the reach of our brands in new and exciting ways," said Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer at Mattel.

The first jointly developed application is expected to launch later this year, though the companies haven't revealed details yet. According to Silverman, both interactive products and experiences are in the works.

Beyond new toys, Mattel also plans to use OpenAI's ChatGPT Enterprise internally to help product developers and automate creative tasks. The company hopes that AI can boost both efficiency and innovation.

AI-powered dolls and toys are already on the market

Mattel isn't the first to experiment with large language models in toys. American startup Curio has developed plush toys that use ChatGPT to hold conversations with children. The toys feature an AI-generated voice based on the artist Grimes, who is also an investor in the company. Curio's beta toys are available for pre-order at $99 and are recommended for kids ages 3 to 7. They're currently sold in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

Another example is the Dino plush from Magical Toys, designed as a smart, screen-free companion that encourages playful exploration.

Mattel itself already has experience with AI-powered play. With Pictionary Vs. AI, Mattel released a board game that uses Google's Quick, Draw! AI to recognize and guess players' sketches, drawing on millions of training examples.

