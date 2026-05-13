Meta AI gets a private mode where no conversation data is stored on servers

Meta is introducing "Incognito Chat" for its AI assistant, Meta AI. The mode lets users interact with the AI completely privately; conversation logs aren't stored on servers. According to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, AI processing happens inside a Trusted Execution Environment: a protected server environment that even Meta itself can't access. Conversations also disappear from the device once the session ends.

Zuckerberg points out that other AI products let users delete chats but often still keep conversation data on their servers for months. He claims Meta—of all companies—is the first AI lab to offer this kind of private AI usage. The feature is rolling out now on WhatsApp and in the Meta AI app.

AI labs like Google and OpenAI have faced criticism after users inadvertently had chat content indexed by Google through sharing features. OpenAI has also been required to hand over chat data in legal disputes, and the company monitors chats for safety reasons and to flag critical content. Zuckerberg doesn't address how Meta would detect misuse in this kind of private setup.

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