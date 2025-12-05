Meta AI turns into a real-time news hub with CNN, Fox News, and more

Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can improve both work and creative projects.

Meta is turning its AI assistant into a real-time news hub, pulling in content from major media outlets including CNN, Fox News, Le Monde Group, People, USA Today, The Daily Caller, and The Washington Examiner. When users ask news-related questions, the assistant will surface information and direct links to articles on these partner sites. Researchers have noted a tradeoff with these kinds of tools. AI search engines tend to lower click-through rates for news outlets, and they often answer news questions with incorrect information rather than leaving gaps.

Ad

Meta says the goal is to reach new audiences for its media partners, and the company plans to bring additional publishers on board. Other AI search providers like OpenAI, Google, and Perplexity have already signed similar deals.

Ad