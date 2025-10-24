Meta AI's Yann LeCun says he played only an indirect role in the development of Llama models

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Meta AI researcher Yann LeCun is distancing himself from the Llama models. In a recent post on X, LeCun said he "has not been involved in any Llama," except for a "very indirect" role in Llama 1 and pushing for the open-source release of Llama 2. He explained that since early 2023, Llama 2, 3, and 4 have been developed by Meta's GenAI team, which has since been replaced by the TBD Lab.

Although the Llama models were briefly popular in the open-source community, they were quickly overtaken by other models, and Llama 4 failed to meet expectations. LeCun leads FAIR, Meta's fundamental AI research group focused on long-term projects outside of large language models. FAIR has recently faced layoffs, while TBD Lab, led by Alexandr Wang, is gaining influence within the company.

