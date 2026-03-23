Meta boss Zuckerberg reportedly builds personal AI agent and plans flatter hierarchies

Mark Zuckerberg is building a personal AI agent to help him run Meta. The tool is still in development, but, according to the Wall Street Journal, already helps him pull up information faster, bypassing the multiple layers of employees he'd normally have to go through.

The project is reportedly part of a broader reorganization at Meta. The company, which currently has around 78,000 employees, wants to flatten its hierarchies, build leaner teams, and keep pace with AI-native startups. Zuckerberg's long-term vision: everyone inside and outside Meta gets their own AI agent, and the company operates as efficiently as an AI startup, the WSJ reports.

That connects to a bigger picture: According to Reuters, Meta is planning to cut up to 20 percent of its workforce. The layoffs are reportedly tied not to efficiency gains already realized but directly to the company's massive investments in AI infrastructure. A Meta spokesperson called the report speculation.

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