Meta buys tens of millions of AWS Graviton 5 processor cores from Amazon

Meta is purchasing tens of millions of AWS Graviton 5 processor cores from Amazon, making it one of the largest Graviton customers in the world. The cores will power agentic AI systems that can independently plan and execute tasks. While GPUs remain essential for training AI models, the orchestration and coordination of these systems requires CPUs.

Meta has been increasingly investing in ARM-based processors. In February, the company deployed Nvidia's Grace CPUs, and in March, ARM unveiled a data center chip co-developed with Meta called the "AGI CPU." This means Meta could initially run its workloads on the ARM-based Graviton 5 CPUs and later shift to the new ARM chips.

The AWS agreement can be expanded as needed. Neither company disclosed pricing or contract duration. In February, Meta also signed a deal with AMD.

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