Maximilian Schreiner

Meta forms super PAC in California to push AI policies

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Meta has set up its own super PAC in California to shape AI policy. According to The Verge, the "Meta California PAC" is designed to channel millions of dollars into campaigns supporting politicians who back the company’s approach to AI regulation.

Unlike other tech firms, Meta is funding the effort exclusively with its own corporate funds, meaning Mark Zuckerberg ultimately controls its resources. The company’s strategy contrasts with rivals that often join collective lobbying efforts or seek funding from multiple sources.

Critics, including Rick Hasen of UCLA, argue the move could give Meta an outsized advantage over competitors by transforming corporate wealth into political power. At the same time, a separate industry-wide super PAC called Leading the Future recently launched without Meta’s participation.

