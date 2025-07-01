AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Meta founds Superintelligence Labs with top acquisitions from OpenAI and Google

Sora prompted by THE DECODER
Meta founds Superintelligence Labs with top acquisitions from OpenAI and Google
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has launched a new AI division dedicated to developing superintelligence.

Ad

The new group, called Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL), brings together all of Meta's existing AI teams under one roof, including the creators of the Llama language models, the FAIR research group, and product developers. The goal is to build AI systems capable of performing tasks at or above human level.

According to an internal memo, MSL will be led by Alexandr Wang, the former CEO of data labeling startup Scale AI. Zuckerberg called Wang “the most impressive founder of his generation.” Wang steps in as Chief AI Officer, confirming recent rumors.

Wang is joined by Nat Friedman, former GitHub CEO and AI investor, who will focus on applied research and AI products. Meta has also hired Friedman's longtime business partner Daniel Gross, previously CEO of Safe Superintelligence, the AI startup founded by OpenAI cofounder Ilya Sutskever that Meta tried and failed to acquire. According to CNBC, Gross is now part of the MSL leadership team and will work with Friedman to advance Meta's applied AI research and product development.

Ad
Ad

Top AI talent from OpenAI, Deepmind, and Anthropic join Meta

Over the past few weeks, Meta has recruited eleven more high-profile AI experts, including several former OpenAI staff:

  • Shuchao Bi, co-developer of the GPT-4o voice mode
  • Huiwen Chang, responsible for GPT-4o image generation and former Google Research contributor
  • Ji Lin, involved in GPT-4.1, 4.5, and o4-mini
  • Hongyu Ren, co-developer of GPT-4o and o3/o4-mini
  • Jiahui Yu, co-lead of the multimodal team at OpenAI
  • Shengjia Zhao, co-developer of ChatGPT and GPT-4

Jack Rae, who worked on Gemini and Chinchilla at Google DeepMind, and Pei Sun, who developed perception models for Waymo, also join the team. Joel Pobar moves from Anthropic back to Meta after more than a decade with the company in the past. Other new hires include Trapit Bansal (OpenAI) and Johan Schalkwyk (Google).

Zuckerberg's AI push

Meta plans to use MSL to build new “frontier” models, with Zuckerberg saying the company will invest “hundreds of billions” of dollars over the long term. According to Zuckerberg, Meta is uniquely positioned to deliver superintelligence thanks to its massive user base, strong hardware, and flexible corporate structure.

Recently, Meta lost ground to leading model providers with its Llama-4 model. This setback appears to be one reason for the new structure and team. In response to Meta's aggressive hiring, OpenAI is improving compensation and conditions for its staff.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg establishes Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL), a new AI unit that combines Meta's existing AI teams and focuses on the development of AI systems with human or superhuman-level capabilities.
  • It will be led by Alexandr Wang, former Scale AI CEO, supported by Nat Friedman (former GitHub CEO) and Daniel Gross (former Safe Superintelligence), while Meta is poaching numerous top talents from OpenAI, Deepmind, Google and Anthropic.
  • According to Zuckerberg, Meta is investing "hundreds of billions" of US dollars in the development of new "frontier" models in order to catch up with leading AI providers.
Sources
CNBC Bloomberg
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

After Meta's recruiting push, OpenAI tries to retain talent

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Meta is reportedly seeking up to $29 billion from financial firms to fund new AI data centers

AI in practice
Update

OpenAI loses four more top researchers to Meta as even its own engineers call it a "huge loss"

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Meta founds Superintelligence Labs with top acquisitions from OpenAI and Google

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince sees trouble ahead for the open web

AI research

New Othello experiment supports the world model hypothesis for large language models

AI in practice

ChatGPT might be draining your brain, MIT warns - what ‘cognitive debt’ means for you

Google News