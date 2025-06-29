Meta is reportedly seeking up to $29 billion from financial firms to fund new AI data centers

Meta is reportedly in talks with financial firms to secure up to $29 billion in funding for new data centers in the US, according to the Financial Times. The plan includes $3 billion in equity and $26 billion in debt, allowing Meta to expand its AI infrastructure without putting added pressure on its own balance sheet. As part of the push, Meta has signed long-term power agreements with a nuclear plant and energy company Invenergy. The company is also aggressively hiring AI talent, including recruiting specialists from OpenAI with multi-million dollar offers, and recently acquired a 49% stake in Scale AI for about $14 billion to bolster its own superintelligence team.

