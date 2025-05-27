AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Meta is splitting its AI department into AI Products and AGI Foundations to speed up development

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Meta is splitting its AI department into two groups: "AI Products" led by Connor Hayes, focused on the Meta AI Assistant and features inside Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, and "AGI Foundations" led by Ahmad Al-Dahle and Amir Frenkel, working on Llama models and advanced reasoning and multimedia models. FAIR, Meta's AI research lab, will continue, though one multimedia team is moving under the new structure. Meta says the change should accelerate product development and give teams more freedom. No layoffs are planned.

Ad

The reorganization comes as Meta faces strong competition from Deepseek in open-source models. Llama 4 has not met performance expectations, and its largest version has been delayed.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Axios
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

Meta's Behemoth AI model delay signals struggles to match new paradigms

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are getting their own VR game Pimax Crystal Super: New Ultrawide optics push VR field of view to 140 degrees Meta Quest: With a little luck, you can experience the striking VR puzzle Connectome for free MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society
Comment

Europe must reassess using Meta's AI models after Zuckerberg's anti-EU rhetoric

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Meta is splitting its AI department into AI Products and AGI Foundations to speed up development

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Anthropic releases Claude 4 with new safety measures targeting CBRN misuse

AI in practice

OpenAI launches Codex: Autonomous AI agents for software development

AI research

AlphaEvolve is Google DeepMind's new AI system that autonomously creates better algorithms

Google News