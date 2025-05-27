Meta is splitting its AI department into AI Products and AGI Foundations to speed up development

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Meta is splitting its AI department into two groups: "AI Products" led by Connor Hayes, focused on the Meta AI Assistant and features inside Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, and "AGI Foundations" led by Ahmad Al-Dahle and Amir Frenkel, working on Llama models and advanced reasoning and multimedia models. FAIR, Meta's AI research lab, will continue, though one multimedia team is moving under the new structure. Meta says the change should accelerate product development and give teams more freedom. No layoffs are planned.

The reorganization comes as Meta faces strong competition from Deepseek in open-source models. Llama 4 has not met performance expectations, and its largest version has been delayed.

