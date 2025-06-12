Meta launches AI video editing but holds back on full features for now

Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can make our work and creative lives better.

Content Summary

Meta has launched its first AI-powered video editing feature and is rolling it out directly inside its existing platforms. For now, the tool is limited to a set of pre-made styles.

Ad

The new video tool is available in the Meta AI app, on the Meta.AI website, and in the newly released Edits app—which is positioned as a CapCut alternative—in the US and "more than a dozen other countries."

Over 50 ready-made styles

At launch, the feature offers more than 50 preset prompts. With just a few clicks, users can transform their videos into cloudscapes, kawaii scenes, teddy bear worlds, underwater environments, and more. Later this year, Meta says users will be able to enter their own text prompts instead of picking from a menu.

Ad

Ad THE DECODER Newsletter The most important AI news straight to your inbox. ✓ Weekly ✓ Free ✓ Cancel at any time Please leave this field empty

Video: Meta

Meta is making the first ten seconds of video editing free, but only for a limited time. The company hasn't said how long the trial will last or what pricing will look like after launch.

Share Recommend our article Share

Meta is targeting content creators and says it developed the available effects in collaboration with them. By integrating the tool with the Edits app, Meta aims to streamline the feature into existing creative workflows.

Edited videos can be posted straight to Facebook and Instagram from within the apps. Through Meta AI, users can also share their clips in the Discover feed.

Meta's models are capable of more

Meta says the new tool is "inspired" by the Movie Gen models unveiled in October 2024, but hasn't confirmed whether those models are directly behind the feature. Movie Gen was Meta's research-only demo showing that the company can compete technically with rapidly advancing rivals like OpenAI Sora, Runway, Kling, and Pika Labs.

Google's Veo 3 recently sparked a wave of interest with its ability to create not only photorealistic video clips but also matching audio tracks. Meta's Movie Gen is theoretically capable of the same, but Meta is taking a more cautious approach with its public rollout. Recently, Character.ai, which is evolving into a kind of social network for synthetic content, has also added video features.

Ad