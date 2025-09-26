Meta launches AI video feed "Vibes," considers using Google's Gemini for ads

Meta has rolled out "Vibes," a new short-form video feed in the Meta AI app featuring AI-generated clips. Users can create original videos, remix existing ones, or simply scroll through the feed. For now, Meta is partnering with Midjourney and Black Forest Labs, with its own video models still in development.
Meta is also exploring outside AI tools for other products. The company is reportedly in talks with Google to use fine-tuned Gemini models to improve ad targeting. The move highlights the current limits of Meta's own AI ambitions.
