Meta launches AI video feed "Vibes," considers using Google's Gemini for ads

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Meta has rolled out "Vibes," a new short-form video feed in the Meta AI app featuring AI-generated clips. Users can create original videos, remix existing ones, or simply scroll through the feed. For now, Meta is partnering with Midjourney and Black Forest Labs, with its own video models still in development.

Meta's "Vibes" feed lets users generate, remix, and browse short AI-created videos. | Video: Meta

Meta is also exploring outside AI tools for other products. The company is reportedly in talks with Google to use fine-tuned Gemini models to improve ad targeting. The move highlights the current limits of Meta's own AI ambitions.

