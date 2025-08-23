Meta licenses Midjourney's "aesthetic technology" to improve visual quality of future models

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Meta has announced a partnership with Midjourney to license its "aesthetics technology." The goal is to make Meta's future models and products more visually appealing.

Ad

According to Meta's Chief AI Officer, Alexandr Wang, research teams from both companies will work together to enhance Meta's design capabilities. It's not yet clear whether Meta will use Midjourney's image models directly in its products; for now, the deal looks like a research collaboration aimed at improving Meta's own models.

Midjourney led the field in AI image generation for a long time but now faces strong competition from several other companies that often produce better results for prompt accuracy and flexibility. Midjourney recently launched its first video generator.

Whether Midjourney's tech will make Meta's chatbots like "Russian Girl" or "Step Mom" any more believable is anyone's guess.

Ad