Meta now scans photos for bone structure and body size to flag minors on Instagram and Facebook

Meta is leaning harder on AI to identify minors on Instagram and Facebook and automatically place them into age-appropriate safety settings. The company is rolling out AI-powered image analysis that estimates a user's age from visual cues like body size and bone structure. Meta stresses that this isn't facial recognition.

The AI also scans profiles for telltale signs like birthday party posts or mentions of a school grade. Accounts flagged as likely belonging to minors get switched off by default. Meta is now expanding the technology, which automatically converts these users into teen accounts, to the EU, Brazil, and Facebook in the US.

The move fits a broader trend. Platforms are under pressure to verify user ages more strictly and apply stronger default protections for minors. Meta is responding to the rollout of its own youth safety features, growing pressure from lawmakers and regulators, and the open question of who should actually handle age verification. At the same time, the company is pushing for that responsibility to fall on the app stores.

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