AI in practice
Update
Matthias Bastian

Meta poaches three top AI researchers from OpenAI, who had poached them from Deepmind

Sora prompted by THE DECODER
Meta poaches three top AI researchers from OpenAI, who had poached them from Deepmind
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
newsletter Newsletter
Update
  • Added Beyer's statement

Update:

Ad

Lucas Beyer has confirmed that he, Alexander Kolesnikov, and Xiaohua Zhai are joining Meta. On X, Beyer addressed rumors about his contract, saying he did not receive a $100 million signing bonus - a figure previously floated by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, though not specifically in connection with this hiring. Beyer says he will remain in Zürich.

Image: Lucas Beyer via X

It's unclear whether Altman actually heard those numbers internally or was just trying to disrupt Zuckerberg's recruiting spree by pushing Meta to offer bigger salaries.

Original article:

Ad
Ad

Meta has hired three top AI researchers from OpenAI: Lucas Beyer, Alexander Kolesnikov, and Xiaohua Zhai.

All three are known for their work in machine learning and computer vision, including developing scalable image models and the Vision Transformer (ViT) architecture.

They had only recently opened OpenAI's Zurich office in late 2024 and previously worked at Google Deepmind.

According to reports, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally led recruitment efforts after Meta's latest AI model failed to meet expectations. He reportedly offered compensation packages worth up to $100 million.

Meta also recently invested about $14 billion in AI data labeling company Scale AI, reportedly to attract skilled employees.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Recommendation
AI in practice

Ordinary chatbot answers could be an asset in court, judge suggests

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Wall Street Journal
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Meta wins over Llama book training, but the judge warns future cases could go differently

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

Meta's latest model highlights the challenge AI faces in long-term planning and causal reasoning

AI in practice

Meta launches AI video editing but holds back on full features for now

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Meta poaches three top AI researchers from OpenAI, who had poached them from Deepmind

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

New Othello experiment supports the world model hypothesis for large language models

AI in practice

ChatGPT might be draining your brain, MIT warns - what ‘cognitive debt’ means for you

AI research

Meta's latest model highlights the challenge AI faces in long-term planning and causal reasoning

Google News