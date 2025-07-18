AI and society
Matthias Bastian

Meta refuses to sign EU's AI Code of Practice, citing legal uncertainty

GPT-Image-1 prompted by THE DECODER
Meta refuses to sign EU's AI Code of Practice, citing legal uncertainty
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
newsletter Newsletter

Meta will not sign the EU Commission's Code of Practice for General Purpose AI, citing legal uncertainty and stricter requirements than the planned EU AI law. Joel Kaplan, Meta’s Chief Global Affairs Officer, said the code could slow down AI progress in Europe and affect European companies.

Ad

"Europe is heading down the wrong path on AI."

Joel Kaplan

OpenAI, by contrast, said last week it will sign the code, viewing it as a workable way to meet EU rules and grow its presence in the region. Google and Anthropic have not stated their positions.

Some European AI companies, including Mistral, recently asked the EU to delay the AI Act for two years, but the Commission declined.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Kaplan via Linkedin
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice
Update

Meta hires two more leading OpenAI researchers for its superalignment team

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

After Meta's recruiting push, OpenAI tries to retain talent

AI and society
Update

OpenAI CEO Altman, Nvidia and Trump weigh in on Deepseek's market impact

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Meta refuses to sign EU's AI Code of Practice, citing legal uncertainty

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI launches new ChatGPT agent that automates complex tasks for Pro, Plus, and Team

AI in practice
Update

Kimi-K2 is the next open-weight AI milestone from China after Deepseek

AI research

New Energy-Based Transformer architecture aims to bring better "System 2 thinking" to AI models

Google News