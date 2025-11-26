Meta removes rival chatbots from WhatsApp

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Meta is kicking competing AI chatbots off WhatsApp. OpenAI and Microsoft have announced that ChatGPT and Copilot will be forced to leave the messaging app due to changes in the WhatsApp Business Solution terms of service, which go into effect on January 15, 2026. Under the new rules, Meta prohibits AI companies from using the Business API as a platform for their own chatbots. The ban specifically targets cases where the AI itself is the product, meaning customer service and support chatbots from other companies are still allowed.

ChatGPT and Copilot will continue to work in WhatsApp until the deadline hits. ChatGPT users can link their accounts to preserve their chat history, but Copilot users won't have that option. It's likely that other providers, such as Perplexity, will also have to leave WhatsApp soon. Once the ban takes effect in January, Meta AI—powered by the currently lagging Llama models—will be the only general-purpose AI chatbot left standing in WhatsApp.

