AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Meta sees early signs of self-improving AI, signals caution on open source plans

Sora prompted by THE DECODER
Meta sees early signs of self-improving AI, signals caution on open source plans
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
newsletter Newsletter

Meta says it's starting to see the first signs of AI systems that can improve themselves.

Ad

"Over the last few months we have begun to see glimpses of our AI systems improving themselves. The improvement is slow for now, but undeniable," CEO Mark Zuckerberg writes in a policy paper on the future of superintelligence.

This shift toward self-optimizing AI could mark a turning point. Some researchers believe it could dramatically speed up progress toward superintelligence and introduce new dynamics in how AI develops. "Developing superintelligence is now in sight," Zuckerberg writes.

At the same time, Zuckerberg is signaling a more cautious approach to open source. Unlike previous Llama models, it doesn't seem like Meta plans to release its most advanced AI to the public.

Ad
Ad

"Superintelligence will raise novel safety concerns. We'll need to be rigorous about mitigating these risks and careful about what we choose to open source. Still, we believe that building a free society requires that we aim to empower people as much as possible."

In the last few months, Meta has gone on a hiring spree, reportedly offering AI researchers from leading AI labs and Apple signing bonuses of up to several hundred million and, in some cases, even higher to join its newly formed superintelligence team—with some reports suggesting offers reaching more than a billion dollars. Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth confirmed these price regions, stating that its "complex compensation deals" are spread out over several years.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Meta
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

Some Meta employees fear being sidelined as Zuckerberg reshuffles teams for AI progress

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

ChatGPT and reasoning model expert becomes Chief Scientist at Meta’s Superintelligence Labs

AI in practice

Zuckerberg predicts that not wearing AI glasses in the future will put you at a cognitive disadvantage

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Meta sees early signs of self-improving AI, signals caution on open source plans

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

OpenAI’s math breakthrough might also mean AI is getting better at knowing its own limits

AI in practice
Update

Google DeepMind's Gemini wins Mathematical Olympiad gold using only natural language

AI in practice

OpenAI launches new ChatGPT agent that automates complex tasks for Pro, Plus, and Team

Google News