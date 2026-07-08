Meta tests always-on AI glasses that capture your entire day

Meta is prototyping AI-powered glasses with a feature called "Super Sensing" that continuously records the wearer's surroundings using cameras and microphones. The glasses constantly capture audio and snap photos every few seconds, according to multiple people familiar with the project. Users could then ask an AI to recall anything they saw or heard, the Financial Times reports.

The project is already sparking internal debate over privacy. Unlike Meta's current Ray-Ban smart glasses, the Super Sensing mode wouldn't activate the LED indicator light. That means bystanders would have no way of knowing when they're being filmed. These plans could still change. Meta is also considering using the collected data to train its own AI models.

Meta previewed related features like "Live AI" at Connect 2025. The idea is for the glasses to build up context throughout the day, factor in earlier information, and help users with tasks. Meta's "Project Aria" research program has been collecting first-person data for AI systems for years, following a similar approach.

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The company declined to comment to the FT on internal prototypes but pointed to its privacy-focused technology.