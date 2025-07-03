AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

Meta tests chatbots with proactive messaging to boost retention

Sora prompted by THE DECODER
Meta tests chatbots with proactive messaging to boost retention
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Meta is reportedly testing proactive features for its AI chatbots that let them send messages to users without being prompted, according to Business Insider.

Ad

The new feature is part of Meta's internal "Omni" project and is aimed at boosting user engagement, according to training materials from Alignerr, the data provider working with Meta. The chatbots are created using Meta AI Studio, a platform that has allowed users to design custom digital personalities with memory and specific behaviors since 2024. With the new proactive capability, bots can reference past conversations or ask topic-related questions to keep users engaged.

There are strict limits on when a bot can send a message. A bot is only allowed to reach out if the user has sent at least five messages within a 14-day period. Even then, the bot can send just one follow-up message - if the user doesn't respond, the conversation ends there. One example from the training materials: "I hope you had a pleasant day! Have you discovered any new favorite soundtracks?" The bots are designed to pick up on details from previous chats and maintain a consistent personality.

According to Business Insider, freelance workers at Alignerr use an internal Meta tool called SRT to simulate and evaluate the quality of these proactive messages. Reviewers make sure the responses are relevant, friendly, and follow the rules. The training materials stress that bots should avoid controversial or emotional topics unless the user brings them up first. The goal is to position chatbots as reliable, personalized conversation partners.

Ad
Ad

Meta is looking to turn generative AI into a revenue stream

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has previously described digital agents as a possible way to address loneliness. While the company admits chatbots won't solve the problem, Meta claims they can at least encourage more meaningful interactions. The business case is clear: court documents show Meta expects generative AI products to bring in $2 to $3 billion in revenue by 2025. Letting bots reach out proactively could increase the amount of time people spend chatting, which in turn boosts the platform's value.

Meta declined to tell Business Insider which of these features are already available to the public. Some are apparently still in early testing, while others are being trialed internally.

User retention remains a tricky issue in the chatbot world, with evidence that extended interactions can sometimes have negative effects. Companies like Character.AI have even faced lawsuits over the impact of their chatbots.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Meta is currently testing proactive AI chatbots that can write to users without a prior request, but only if the user has sent at least five messages to the bot within a 14-day period, and only for a single follow-up message.
  • This feature is part of the 'Omni' project and is intended to foster user loyalty. The bots pick up on details from past chats and ask topic-related questions, while always remaining friendly and compliant with the rules. Controversial or emotional topics are off-limits unless raised by the user.
  • Meta is pursuing commercial interests with these generative AI chatbots and, according to court documents, expects to generate two to three billion US dollars in sales from related products by 2025. Some of the aforementioned functions are being tested internally, but it is unclear which ones will be made publicly available.
Sources
Business Insider
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Meta launches AI video editing but holds back on full features for now

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

Zuckerberg forms elite AI team to catch up with competitors

AI research

How 'The Little Prince' and AI help us better understand language development in the brain

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Meta tests chatbots with proactive messaging to boost retention

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince sees trouble ahead for the open web

AI research

New Othello experiment supports the world model hypothesis for large language models

AI in practice

ChatGPT might be draining your brain, MIT warns - what ‘cognitive debt’ means for you

Google News